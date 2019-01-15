Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Shelter Sector Quarterly Report (July 2018 – September 2018)
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 30 Sep 2018
Key achievements
- The UNHCR Inter-Agency Coordination and Information Management Unit continued supporting the sector`s part- ners in monitoring data reporting on ActivityInfo. Six 6 partners were reported from Jan—Sep including; NRC, ICMC, INTERSOS, IOCC, Caritas and Habitat for Humanity.
- In Azraq camp, in collaboration with UNHCR, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization JHCO project has started in July, aiming to construct 66 shelters in Zaatari camp, by holding tanks installation and construction of shelter structures, where shelters and kitchen are connected with gray water. In September, a site visit has been conducted with JHCO representative along with SRAD and official handover to UNHCR took place.
- UNHCR through NRC has started to implement service roads (seal coat yard) for the newly constructed shelters, road's length is 352 m.l and Five 5 culverts will be installed at roads enter-section.
- In preparation to heavy rain and potential flooding and as part of the winterization response plan, UNHCR through NRC has started the maintenance work of the drainage system at camp wide, The maintenance work includes regular maintenance for the ditches of the roads and cleaning of the entrances and the exits of the culverts, also reshaping the big wades to guide the water to run through these ditches to be released out of the camp.
- Bath University along with agreement with UNHCR implemented a new additional features to the existing T- Shelter in order to improve the living conditions of refugees; Twelve 12 shelters have been tested.
- A plan for mitigating electricity risks in Za’atari camp is been developed, by conducted a campaign of 12 awareness sessions which have been carried out, one in each district. Accordingly, all street lights has been replaced with LED lights (around 2,000), this provides ultimate safety, efficiency, and durability.
- By end of September 4,886 shelters were upgraded and repaired in camps (318 in Za`atari and 4,568 in Azraq).
- In host communities, 1,857 vulnerable Jordanians and Syrian refugees were provided with information and awareness on their right to adequate housing by end of the first quarter of 2018.
- The Shelter Working Group SWG has discussed and summarized the main sector priorities for the JHF second call from OCHA on Winterization. Priority needs addressed are based on where the impact of Syria crisis is most se- vere. Sector`s Priority will be given to projects that target vulnerable refugee and host community households living in sub-standard housing conditions. Assistance provided should meet the specific shelter needs to an improved and winter-resilient standard, addressing thermal enhancement in correlation to reduced energy demand. Exam- ples includes; repair/insulation work that address issues of dampness, draught and cold; flood mitigation; and ensrgy efficiency measures.
- During early September, MoPIC launched the JRP for the year 2019. Instruction on preparation of the JRP 2019 has been altered to include a transitional and lighter version compared to the previous year 2018-2020 (three-year- cycle). While the JRP 2019 is a revision for the sector`s projects with a special focus on prioritizing projects by all actors, the document still included the same key documents: CVA, SVA, Sector Response Plan and PSS. The sector conducted a series of meetings and compiled the 2019 JRP to be submitted to MOPIC by mid-October. MoPIC in- structions required a decrease in the budget by 5-10% from last year’s JRP 2018.
- By end of the third quarter, $11,935,758 has been received, equating to 38.65% percent of the total budget re- quested of $30,883,391 for Refugee component.