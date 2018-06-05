Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Shelter Sector Quarterly Report (January 2018 – March 2018)
This report is produced by the Shelter Sector Working Group in Jordan in response to the Syria crisis. It shows progresses in project implementation and funding status during the reporting period. It summarizes achievement and challenges and highlights foreseen needs for the next quarter. For the monthly update, please see the Monthly Sector Dashboard at http://scs.raisunhcr.org/dashboards/Shelter.aspx