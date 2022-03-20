Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Work Plan 2022

Activities / Recommendations

The ISWG comprises of Sector Coordinators from UN agencies, NGOs, and the INGO Forum Representative, and is chaired by the UNHCR Inter-Sector Coordinator. The ISWG reports to the UNHCR Representative. The Plan exercises caution and respects the identity and independence of organizations in their implementation roles. Building on the lessons learned from the onset of the ISWG (2012-2021) and the practices of the Jordan Response Plan [JRP] and Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan [3RP], the following Work Plan activities sets out key areas of work based on the Terms of Reference for the Inter-Agency Refugee Coordination Structure in 2022, and as outlined in the Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) ToR. The Work Plan focuses on priorities at the inter-sector level, aiming to support the refugee sectors and sub-sectors (and respective working groups) coordinating and avoiding duplication. It focuses on the sector-based approaches in planning, implementation and reporting sector activities.

The ISWG following activities are: