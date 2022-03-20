Jordan + 1 more
Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Work Plan 2022
Activities / Recommendations
The ISWG comprises of Sector Coordinators from UN agencies, NGOs, and the INGO Forum Representative, and is chaired by the UNHCR Inter-Sector Coordinator. The ISWG reports to the UNHCR Representative. The Plan exercises caution and respects the identity and independence of organizations in their implementation roles. Building on the lessons learned from the onset of the ISWG (2012-2021) and the practices of the Jordan Response Plan [JRP] and Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan [3RP], the following Work Plan activities sets out key areas of work based on the Terms of Reference for the Inter-Agency Refugee Coordination Structure in 2022, and as outlined in the Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) ToR. The Work Plan focuses on priorities at the inter-sector level, aiming to support the refugee sectors and sub-sectors (and respective working groups) coordinating and avoiding duplication. It focuses on the sector-based approaches in planning, implementation and reporting sector activities.
The ISWG following activities are:
Ensure effective NGO co-chairing arrangements, meaningful participation across sectors and sub-sectors, by including them in the full program cycle.
Consistency in quality reporting of the sectors and sub-sectors as per ISWG reporting requirements calendar (Sector Matrices, ActivityInfo, Jordan Financial Tracking, 3RP, ISWG, Contingency Planning, Minimum Expenditure Basket, etc.).
The ISWG ensure evidence-based program activities, joint analysis, Inter-Agency gender analysis or by applying gender lenses on planned assessments, to respond to the current needs and changes in the operation; to feed into the JRP, 3RP, stakeholders’ strategies (refugee sectors, UN agencies, INGOs and NNGOs and the government) and ensure the findings of these assessments into the implementation and action plans by all stakeholders involved.
As per its ToR, the ISWG promotes, strengthen and coordinates activities and planning between humanitarian and development interventions.
The Work Plan reflects the complementary and supportive relationship between the Refugee Coordination and the JRP, in cooperation with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MoPIC), other line ministries and local authorities.
Ensure information management and information sharing by engaging with sectors, sub-sectors, task teams, networks, heads of the GoJ, UN agencies and partners (INGOs and NNGOs) involved in the Refugee Response in Jordan, as well as donors’ members of other fora such as the Humanitarian Partners Forum [HPF].
In line with increasing demands to streamline cash assistance in a coordinated manner across different sectors, the ISWG will support the establishment of a technical multi-sectorial Cash Working Group by ensuring coordination, strategic planning, sector’s response, and program activities, in addition to ensure the mainstreaming of cross-cutting areas (gender, protection, AAP, SEA, and resource mobilization) in the full program cycle.
Support the sector coordinators mainstreaming gender in the sectors and sub-sub-sectors (e.g., assessments, strategic planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, reporting and resource mobilization) in addition to applying gender lens into the operation such as SOPs, Partnership Agreements, work plans, reporting templates, indicators, and proposals).