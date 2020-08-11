Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 9 August 2020

This update aims to provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through UNHCR’s Operational Portal at COVID-19 Response Page

I. General Update

In its ongoing efforts and the immediate response to the new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, MoH has increased its active surveillance capacity across the Kingdom. This includes refugee camps as well as areas hosting urban and other out-of-camps refugees.

Authorities have approved the upscaling of activities in camps up to 75%, which more than doubles the earlier 30% maximum and will benefit service delivery and refugees much. Strict precaution measures are expected to be adhered to during implementation.

More refugees are moving back to the camps. Za’atari, which had reported very low return to camp numbers, initially observed lately an average of 100 per day when such movements were authorized. In Azraq, no increase has been recorded, but refugees have been returning since the onset of the pandemic.

The issuance of leave permits, which was also interrupted due to movement restrictions, is picking up. In Azraq, a total of 657 leave permits have been issued and 254 in Za’atari since the authorities restarted their issuance.