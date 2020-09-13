Jordan + 2 more
Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 6 September 2020
Attachments
General Update
The Contingency and Response Plan for the Sectoral Refugee Response is currently being reviewed and updated in view of the COVID-19 pandemic’s evolution. The Plan will resonate with the Government’s national preparedness and response plan and its overarching assumptions and scenarios and aligned to any existing Plans by relevant Ministries. It includes both the various sectors’ response at the camp level as well as the out-of-camp, rural and urban locations.