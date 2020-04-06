Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update, 5 April 2020

General Update

The Contingency and Response Plan for COVID-19 is being implemented utilizing the existing coordination architecture under the Inter-Sector Working Group to respond to the needs of the refugee population in Jordan.

The Government’s restriction on movement remains in place with only essential personnel with permits allowed access to and implement the critical activities in camps. UNHCR continues to coordinate the management of movements permits of critical staff to and from refugee camps across all UN agencies and partners in coordination with MoFA with 250 electronic permits now being issued.

WFP, UNICEF, and UNHCR engaged in a joint Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) to better understand the impact of COVID-19 epidemic, including the restriction of movement, on vulnerable populations in Jordan. The RNA will interview 800 families in urban areas, both refugees (Syrian as well as non-Syrian) and Jordanians. The survey aims to better understand how the current lockdown impacts access to basic services including: health, WASH education and, food security and furthermore how the crisis is affecting family dynamics and levels of violence within the household. Finally, it will compare livelihoods opportunities prior and post lock down. Trained enumerators will begin data collection this week with the results to be produced by mid-April, and the findings will provide a platform for informed decision making, joint advocacy and fundraising.

Refugee camps continue to operate with reduced teams in Zaatari and Azraq with urgent protection needs being addressed. Essential services including hospitals, clinics and supermarkets remain open. Temperature screening at the entrance is ongoing in both camps. Electricity provision remains prolonged, while water and sewerage services continue normally. Camp supermarkets continue operating with additional hours, and there remains a restriction on bread buying and crowd control measures for male/female lines and provisions for the most vulnerable.