Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 29 November 2020

General Update

While initially the number of Corona cases was much higher in Azraq, both Za’atari and Azraq Camps now have very similar number of case numbers.

In Za’atari Camp, the number of active positive Corona cases as of 2 December among refugees stands at 203. In total, there have been 537 confirmed cases, of which 332 recovered and were discharged. In total, Za’atari counted two fatalities as a result of COVID-19 among refugee camp residents. A total of 11,406 PCR tests were conducted as of 2 December.

In Azraq Camp, out of a total of 549 positive Corona cases identified as of 02 December, the number of active positive cases amounts to 72, while 477 cases have completed their quarantine and treatment at the Dead Sea Isolation Area, Al-Hamza Hospital, Public Area or home-based Isolation. A total of 12,889 PCR tests were conducted as of 2 December.

In Emirates Jordanian Camp (EJC), the total number of positive Corona cases as of 2 December amounts to 96; 33 of them remain currently active, while 63 completed their isolation or were discharged. A total of 2,942 were conducted as of 2 December.

In King Abdallah Park (KAP) Camp, the number of active positive cases stands at 19 as of 2 December, while 2 cases of the grand total of 21 have recovered or were discharged. A total of 497 PCR tests were conducted as of 2 December.

The 16 days of activism (25 Nov – 10 Dec) is a call to action to end the destructive impact of gender-based violence, and this year, the topic is on domestic violence during COVID-19. Partners came together to develop key messages focusing on safe home for all, online safety, help seeking, honor killing, engaging with men and boys, fighting social stigma and messages for decision makers. The calendar for all activities can be found here.