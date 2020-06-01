Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 31 May 2020

General Update

The Jordan Response Plan 2020-2022 is under the final review of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet for endorsement, of which has been delayed due to COVID-19. Following the endorsement by the Cabinet, it will be officially launched for implementation. The additional planning and financial requirements of 275 million USD for COVID-19 response will also be considered to be included as part of the JRP and thus the requirements of the JRP validated in the context of COVID-19.

Governor of Mafraq has lifted quarantine on Mafraq village of Fa’a. Other areas in the governorate are expected to be lifted in the coming days.

Active surveillance continues in the camps by all the health partners. MoH continues to undertake rapid random testing in Zaatari with another 85 tests already completed; it is expected that more tests will also be undertaken in Azraq camp. All suspected cases turned out negative; no cases were yet confirmed in camps.