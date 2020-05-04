Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 3 May 2020

This update aims to provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through UNHCR’s Operational Portal at COVID-19 Response Page

I. General Update

Against the backdrop of a severe economic crisis, several rapid needs assessments have been conducted by key partners across sectors focusing on the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable people with disabilities, families, health, livelihoods, food security, etc.. The Needs Assessment Registry serves as the central platform to collect these assessments from partners across all sectors and is available to all interested parties (Click Here).

Other multi-sectoral assessments, such as one conducted by Caritas, have analysed access to markets, goods and financial services providers, with respondents confirming that rent, food, debt repayment, utilities and health services were the most urgent needs.

The Inter-Agency Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) conducted jointly by WFP, UNICEF and UNHCR, was completed and generated evidence on the impact of the crisis on household-level basic needs. The RNA covers a broad array of sectors including Health, Food Security, Livelihoods, Education, WASH and Protection. Of great concern is the fact that more than one third of refugee respondents had lost their jobs in the informal sector.

Of use to any forthgoing rapid assessment will be the guidance note on how to conduct COVID-19 rapid assessments integrating gender and intersectionality, which UN Women published.

Jordan’s 3RP COVID-19 appeal is finalized and will shortly be launched aligning with the Global Humanitarian Response Plan. Through the 4W exercise, all sectors have agreed on essential activities to be carried out throughout this year to respond to the impact of COVID-19. Total financial requirements amount to 275 million USD.