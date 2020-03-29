Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update, 29 March 2020

This update aims to provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through UNHCR’s Operational Portal at COVID-19 Response Page

I. General Update

While no case of COVID-19 has been identified among the refugee population, the Government of Jordan has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus. UNHCR is coordinating management of movements of critical staff to and from refugee camps across all UN agencies and partners in coordination with MOFA, since there is a limited number of slots available for staff servicing all camps across the Kingdom. Nevertheless, GoJ has provided assurances that refugees will continue to be able to access national health services on par with Jordanian nationals, including referral of suspect cases to quarantine sites, and requisite treatment.

UNICEF, WFP and UNHCR are coordinating at both camp and urban levels in areas of commonality, including rapid needs assessment, cash programming, and a Communication with Communities (CwC) strategy, which aims to disseminate key messages to refugees in urban areas and refugee camps on the COVID-19 preparedness, its implications on services, and what to do in case of illness as per Government guidelines. The two-way communication tools are in place, such as SMS, WhatsApp groups and social media platforms.

The Contingency and Response Plan for COVID-19 has been developed to capture both preparedness and response measures in support of the refugee population in Jordan. The plan is aligned with the eight pillars of the GoJ’s National Preparedness and Response Plan.

Refugee camps are operating with reduced teams in Zaatari and Azraq, but all urgent protection needs continue to be addressed. Essential services including hospitals, clinics and supermarkets remain open. Temperature screening at the entrance has begun in both camps. Electricity provision has been enhanced, while water and sewerage services are normal. For camp supermarkets, additional hours of opening will be enacted, as well as restriction on bread buying and crowd control measures for male/female lines and provisions for the most vulnerable. WFP has pre-positioned food rations in case of diminishing informal markets, although goods and materials still allowed entry to the camp.

The Health Development Partners Forum, chaired by USAID and WHO with key members from MoH and MOPIC, as well as donors, presented a revised list of needs within the National Preparedness and Response Plan totalling 12 million JD. Test kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment remain top priority.

UN Women together with Jordan National Commission on Women and their partners have produced concrete recommendations on measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 from gender dimensions.