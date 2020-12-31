Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 27 December 2020

I. General Update

Some COVID-19 positive refugees seem not to inform partners about their health status fearing that they would not be considered for resettlement, that their financial assistance would discontinue or that they would lose their jobs. Enhanced efforts are undertaken through messaging and other means of communication to properly inform refugees and prevent any misperceptions. In Za’atari Camp, the number of active positive Corona cases as of 29 December among refugees stands at 90. In total, there have been 868 confirmed cases, of which 774 recovered and were discharged. In total, Za’atari counted four fatalities as a result of COVID-19 among refugee camp residents. A total of 14,189 PCR tests were conducted as of 29 December. In Azraq Camp, out of a total of 572 positive Corona cases identified as of 29 December, the number of active positive cases amounts to 14, while 557 cases have completed their quarantine and treatment at the Dead Sea Isolation Area, Al-Hamza Hospital, Public Area or home-based Isolation and one refugee died. A total of 15,555 PCR tests were conducted as of 29 December. In Emirates Jordanian Camp (EJC), the total number of positive Corona cases as of 29 December amounts to 271; 93 of them remain currently active, while 177 completed their isolation or were discharged sand one died. A total of 3,718 were conducted as of 29 December. In King Abdallah Park (KAP), the number of active positive cases stands at three as of 29 December out of a total of 25, while 22 recovered or were discharged. A total of 987 PCR tests were conducted as of 29 December.