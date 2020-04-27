Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 26 April 2020

I. General Update

While no COVID-19 cases have been identified in campsto date, the GoJ adapted the same restriction of movement measures for the camp-residents as in cities. Strong and close coordination with SRAD continues to ensure the safety of refugees as well as keeping refugees informed on the latest updates.

In line with movement restrictions and prevention measures, camp authorities maintain their messaging that camp refugees who are currently outside the camps should remain at their current locations. These refugees will receive food assistance exceptionally outside the camp.

Azraq camp has received returning refugees. They must stay at the public/quarantine area for 14 days after temperature screening at the gate. Prior to exiting the isolation site, refugees sign the “letter of commitment” to stay “under self-isolation” in their shelters for another 14 days. 68 individuals are in quarantine area at the public site while 75 individuals have left the quarantine area for their respective shelters as of today. It is worth to mention that 143 individuals have stayed in for self-isolation so far.

The returnees include those who left the camps on leave permits and those who left without permits and were brought back by the authorities. Most are returning to re-join their families.

Only very few cases returned to Zaatari camp in the very initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, and the current messaging to refugees to stay where they are proved effective.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that vaccination activities in all camps resumed on 26 April.