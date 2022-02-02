Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus Update (December 2021)

This ISWG monthly update is a coordination tool that aims to improve communication between sectors and provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through the Inter-Agency Operational Portal at COVID-19 Response Page

I. General Updates

• Institute of Family Health (IFH) at the Sweileh Centre published health articles with broad potential reach and coverage on about 35 - 40 electronic newspapers which hundreds of thousands of views were received, including the following: “The Effectiveness of Mixing Corona vaccines” (Link: http://alrai.com/article/10606607/).

• Despite the intensive efforts and close collaboration of the Livelihoods partners with the authorities to increase employment opportunities for refugees and Jordanians aiming to support Jordan’s economic recovery from COVID-19, significant challenges remain. With an unemployment rate of 23% in Jordan, many refugees who hold work permits are still struggling to find jobs and support their families. Moreover, only Syrian refugees in Jordan are legally allowed to work. Refugees from other nationalities such as Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia, are unable to obtain permits and to maintain their refugee status at the same time.