Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 23 August 2020

This update aims to provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19.

General Update

In both camps, surveillance is continuously being strengthened. During June and July, a total of 1,100 selective random PCR Nasopharyngeal samples were collected in Azraq camp by the MoH epidemiological screening team, and over 1500 PCR tests have been collected in Za’atari since the onset of testing.

Random PCR tests for refugee residents and visitors have also been introduced at the entrances to both camps, Za’atari and Azraq, in addition to the mandatory temperature screening upon entry to the camp, which is implemented since 26 July, when in and out movement was possible again. Furthermore, refugees are now also asked to provide information on their whereabouts while they have been outside the camp, or where they are heading to in case exiting the camp. This new measure is in response to the isolation and closure of Ramtha district and other areas with high numbers of suspected coronavirus cases.

After the authorities’ approval in early August to upscale activities in camps, both camps have reached up to 75% of activities now authorized. The expansion of activities in size and numbers is being implemented under strict adherence to relevant precaution and social distancing measures.