Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus Update (November 2021)

This ISWG monthly update is a coordination tool that aims to improve communication between sectors and provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through the Inter-Agency Operational Portal at COVID-19 Response Page

I. General Updates

• COVID-19 Vaccination Compensation Assistance: Based on the Government of Jordan feedback, the percentage of the vaccinated individuals among the refugee population is less than the national average. To increase the number of vaccinated PoCs, UNHCR aims to cover the transportation fees for the families who got vaccinated by providing USD 10 for every vaccinated individual registered out of camps. Distribution of assistance is planned to start during the first week of December.

• Vaccination figures: As of the end of November 117,000 individuals have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination assistance based on the Ministry of Health in Jordan and The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management. Additional funding is required to meet COVID-19 vaccine compensation as well as COVID-19 emergency funds.

• Winterization Assistance: 42,659 families received one time winterization assistance in November. The total value of assistance is USD 18 million.

• The Ministry of Education (MOE) conducted a two-day policy dialogue with partners and national stakeholders to assess progress of the National Education Strategic Plan (ESP), including the impacts of COVID-19 and lessons learned.

Under the Ministry’s leadership and with technical support of UNESCO and its International Institute for Education Planning (IIEP) and as a result of the joint policy dialogue, key strategic directions for the remaining implementation of the ESP were outlined as: the universalization of KG2; the development of financially and technically sustainable public-private partnership models to ensure school infrastructure expansion to accommodate all children in Jordan and especially the most vulnerable learners, children with disabilities and refugees, at KG, basic and secondary education levels, including vocational education; increased engagement by communities, field directorates and the central administration in the local school development process; the continued efforts in e-tech and remedial education; and the strengthening of EMIS to allow for evidence-based planning and monitoring.