Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus Update (August 2021)

General Updates

In August, Jordan ranked 70th globally for its COVID-19 vaccination rates as over 52% of the Jordanian population is fully vaccinated, or a total of 5,400,800 people.

A number of GoJ measures, included in Defence Order No.32, which is aimed to regulate the work of employees who have not received the COVID vaccine in the public and private sectors, came into full force on 5 August. The measures included public sector employees and drivers of public transport vehicles, as well as work and residence permits.