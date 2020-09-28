Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 20 September 2020

General Update

The first 2 refugees who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported in Azraq on 07 September and by 20 September the number reached a total of 9 cases. Out of these 9, the first 5 positive cases were transferred to the Dead Sea Isolation Area, while the others were evacuated to Prince Hamza Hospital. On 19 September, 2 cases were released from Dead Sea Isolation and put under home-based isolation in the Camp for one week as per protocol.

Only two days later, on 09 September, the first positive COVID-19 case, a partner staff, was reported in Za’atari. As an immediate consequence, the Ministry of Health (MoH) suspended partner centres inside the camp for 14 days, and all persons were isolated after a contact tracing exercise. The results were released the next day, with 3 positive cases (2 Jordanians and 1 incentive-based refugee volunteer (IBV), who were transferred to the Dead Sea Isolation Area. On 19 September, the detected case among refugees moved from the Dead Sea Isolation Area and sent to the Camp to be put under home-based isolation for one week, as per protocol. On 15 and 16 September, a total of 411 PCR tests were conducted from the risk group: over 300 NGO staff working at the gate, 26 civil defence, 23 SRAD and 47 individuals from other organizations.

The first positive COVID-19 cases out of camps reported were 3 Yemenis in Sahib in the south of Amman. Since then, only very few cases among refugees were reported.