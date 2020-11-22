Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 14 November 2020

I. General Update

During the 4 days lockdown in Jordan, UNHCR and partners have maintained their 24/7 presence in camps so that the provision of essential services would not interrupted. All essential staff and sub-contractors were issued with special permits by SRAD in coordination with MOI for their movement to and from the camps.

In Za’atari Camp, the number of positive cases as of 18 November identified among refugees stands currently at 103. In total, there have been 273 confirmed cases, of which 169 recovered and were discharged. There was one fatality. During the reporting period, 693 PCR tests were conducted bringing the total of PCR tests taken in Za’atari to 9,921.

In Azraq Camp, the number of active positive cases as of 18 October amounts to 66. A total of 479 cases have been identified, of which 413 cases have completed their home isolation, quarantine or completed their treatment and were released from the Dead Sea Isolation Area, the Public Area, home-based Isolation or the AlHamza Hospital. A total of 10,957 PCR tests were conducted in Azraq as of 18 October.

As of 18 November, Emirates Jordanian Camp (EJC) has counted a total of 52 cases, of which 39 remain are currently active, while 13 completed their isolation or were discharged. In EJC, a total of 2,264 PCR tests have been collected. King Abdallah Park (KAP) had a total of three cases as of 18 October, of which two have recovered and one is still active. The number of PCR tests conducted amounts to 433, also including SRAD and humanitarian workers.