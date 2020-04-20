Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 19 April 2020

I. General Update

There has not been any case of coronavirus amongst the refugee populations in the country to date. UNHCR representative met with the Minister of Health, Dr. Saad Jaber, who was concerned about the plight of refugees and showed great empathy. The Minister advised that surveillance teams has been increased to perform active case finding and contact tracing across the kingdom. He was briefed on urban clinics run by Caritas and committed to look into movement permit.

In urban, there has been a gradual progress in health partners being able to provide services for refugees, and it is expected that these efforts will be enhanced. Advocacy for refugees with limited documents to access the government health services is ongoing.

A list with full details of 179 UN and NGO staff was submitted to MoFA. These staff were agreed by partners as critical staff to undertake the essential activities under Health, Basic Needs, Protection and WASH sectors. On 15 April, a Royal Jordan TV team paid a mission to Azraq camp and documented the preparations/response against the spread of COVID-19. As part of the visit, the team visited the camp hospital and the isolation site. They were impressed by the facilities at the emergency room and the preparation at the Isolation site. Before their departure, the JRTV explicitly commended the huge efforts done for the prevention/response against COVID-19. This was culminated during the news-broadcasting stating “Azraq camp is coronavirus free”.