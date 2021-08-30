Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update July 2021

This ISWG monthly update is a coordination tool that aims to improve communication between sectors and provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through the Inter-Agency Operational Portal at COVID-19 Response Page.

I. General Updates

• At the end of July 2021, Jordan recorded 21 deaths 1,055 and new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the crisis to 768,382. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom hovers around 9,036.

• As per the announcement of Interior Minister Mazen Faraiah, Jaber border crossing resumed full operations as of Sunday, August 1, 2021.