Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update June 2021

Ministry of Education (MOE) supported by UNESCO organized on 17 June the Policy, Planning and Coordination Committee (PPCC) within the Education Strategic Plan (ESP) partnership and coordination structure of the education sector. School reopening was one of the central topics with MoE providing an update and discussing challenges and support needs, document requirements and tuition fees for non-Syrian refugees, and that efforts to reopen schools should be guided by a risk and evidence-based approach to keep as many schools open as possible in case of a third wave.

MoE provided a grace period for all Syrians with expired Ministry of Interior (MOI) cards to enroll in school.

Sectors are preparing for another wave of Corona. The Contingency and Response Plan which had been comprehensively reviewed in the context of readiness for the second wave based on lessons learnt and by then latest developments was last updated in January and predominantly remains valid to date at the activity level. The scenarios are currently being reviewed and aligned with scenarios set out by Government of Jordan and WHO.

Following a successful pilot exercise, the Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) population survey was launched on 30 June 2021 for refugees residing out of camps. For the first time, the VAF will expand this year to include also non-Syrian refugee families as well as Syrian families residing in camps. The VAF, a multi-sector assessment was developed in close coordination with all sectors. Through a partnership with the UNHCR/WB Joint Data Centre and the World Bank, a new VAF welfare indicator is being developed, which can serve as targeting criteria. The VAF will include approximately 8,500 household out of camps and 1,500 household residing inside the Camps. Data collection for the out-of-camp population will last until end August, and for Camp, will be implemented during the first half of September. Preliminary results and a summary report are expected in late 2021, with the final report expected in early 2022. This year the VAF will also look at how the corona pandemic contributed to changes in vulnerability and compare to results from 2019. It has also a section on Corona in relation to knowledge, attitudes and practices e.g., perceptions about vaccine uptake.