Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 14 June 2020

This update aims to provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through UNHCR’s Operational Portal at COVID-19 Response Page

I. General Update

In light of COVID-19, the sectors have been requested to review and adjust the initial sector programmes for 3RP as necessary. This includes assessing which originally planned activities are still required and are implementable and those which are no longer feasible to implement over the remainder of 2020. Hence, the sectors have reviewed their planned activities under the Jordan Response Plan 2020-2022 to realign them with the current pandemic situation and the national priorities giving due regard to scaling down or removing activities which are no longer considered priority or urgent in nature. Conversely, original plans could be scaled up or new activities could be introduced if there is a specific need and implementation capacity is sufficient.

A separate COVID-19 plan in addition to the original 3RP programmes is also complete, and the updated Jordan Response Plan 2020-2022 will include them both and is planned to be officially launched on 21 June by the Government of Jordan.

As of 6 June, the Government has decided to significantly ease the movement restrictions by removing curfews and to allow movements between governorate and also allow the opening of most of the sectors. Hence, the partners began its field activities with limited number of staff.

The lifting of movement restriction also enables refugees, who were stranded outside of camps to return to camps. In Azraq, the quarantine/ self-isolation site was established through an interagency engagement by different partners including UNHCR, SRAD, UNICEF, WFP, NRC, IMC, CARE and WVI. Upon return, refugees are in quarantine for 14 days. In Zaatari a transit site for quarantine has also been agreed upon with authorities and the planning for its establishment is well underway. have begun.