Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 13 December 2020

General Update

In Za’atari Camp, the number of active positive Corona cases among refugees as of 14 December stands at 262 In total, there have been 754 confirmed cases, of which 490 recovered and were discharged. In total, Za’atari counted 2 fatalities as a result of COVID-19 among refugee camp residents. A total of 12,501 PCR tests have been conducted in Za’atari.

In Azraq Camp, the total number of confirmed Corona cases as of 14 December amounts to 558; 9 of them remain currently active, while 548 completed their isolation at the Dead Sea Isolation Area, Al-Hamza Hospital,

Public Area, home-based Isolation or were discharged. One death in relation to COVID-19 was reported for Azraq. A total of of 14,443 PCR tests have been conducted as of 14 December.

In Emirates Jordanian Camp (EJC), ), out of a total of 206 Corona cases identified as of 14 December, the number of active positive cases amounts to 93, while 113 cases have completed their quarantine or treatment. A total of 3,470 PCR tests were conducted as of 14 December.

In King Abdallah Park (KAP) Camp, the number of active positive cases among refugees as of 14 December stands at 01. In total, there have been 22 confirmed cases, of which 21 cases have recovered or were discharged. A total of 514 PCR tests were conducted in KAP.

The Sector Gender Focal Points Network conducted a capacity-building workshop on Gender and Intersectionality in the Humanitarian Response which shared policy and practice developments in the field of gender and intersectionality internationally.

All sectors completed their JRP 2021-2023 review updating all Project Summary Sheets, which were shared with donors, who completed their review. The JRP 2021-2023 will shortly be shared with Cabinet for endorsement.