Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update April 2021

I. General Update

As part of UNHCR’s ongoing outreach efforts on the COVID-19 vaccination programme, four Focus Group Discissions (FGDs) with over 60 refugees of different nationalities were held in Amman (Nuzha), Zarqa, Irbid and Mafraq, adhering to health and safety measures. Participants received information on the COVID-19 vaccination programme and registration process on the government platform, as well as information on specific questions such as side effects and chronic diseases. Participants expressed willingness to register as a result of the sessions. UNHCR also conducted multiple surveys to understand refugees’ perceptions of the vaccination programme. The first was undertaken for 550 refugees who contacted UNHCR’s Helpline were asked about the reasons why they had or hadn’t registered for the vaccine, were encouraged to register, and were provided with information on the process, health hotline numbers, and more. The second survey was conducted through social media, as a follow-up to a February 2021 survey, and showed a 10% increase in awareness on the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign and a 20% increase in registration. Outreach efforts continue through social media awareness messaging and Facebook live Q&A sessions.

There is a clear uptake in refugees getting vaccinated. On average, 13% of refugees residing in camps have now registered to receive the vaccine (15 % in Za’atari) and the percentage is increasingly becoming aligned with the national average of 17% of the total population. Only 3.2% of the refugee population in camps in Jordan has tested positive to COVID-19, compared to 7% of the total population in Jordan.

In light of the increasing number of vaccine registrations and appointments and to enhance the vaccination capacity a second “COVID-19 Vaccination Center” was opened in coordination and close collaboration with MoH and the Crises Management team in Za’atari at the IRC Clinic in District 5.

In coordination with UNHCR, MoH trained 12 IMC doctors and nurses on vaccine administration in Azraq. On 13 April, IMC medical staff started administering the vaccine for refugees at the COVID vaccination center and Village V Primary Health Center. IMC’s username approval to access the MoH platform is in process.

As of 30 April, more than one and half million people have registered (all nationalities) for the vaccine; 15 % of total those who registered are age 60 and above. More than 700,000 of those registered have been vaccinated, and 190,000 have received the two doses. A total number of 65,000 of medical staff have been vaccinated (57% male and 43% female). The number of Syrian refugees who have been vaccinated in both camps and urban setting is 11,302 individuals for the first dose and 1,487 individuals for the second dose.