Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update 01 November 2020

This update aims to provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through UNHCR’s Operational Portal at COVID-19 Response Page

I. General Update

The detailed revision of projects and activities as part of the Jordan Response Plan (JRP) 2021 – 2023 review has continued and will be completed in the coming weeks. Once final, the Project Summary Sheets will be shared by MoPIC with the respective line ministries for their approval, followed by a request for endorsement by Cabinet of the JRP 2021-2023. Several sectors faced challenges in separating COVID-19 projects in a dedicated COVID pillar, as many of these activities are closely interlinked with existing activities or existed prior to the coronavirus crisis as complementary activities, such as remote case management or online education, but converted into the main modus of operandi during this crisis.

In Za’atari Camp, as of 04 November, a total of 168 COVID – 19 cases have been detected, of which 117 are active and 51 have recovered. The number of PCR tests undertaken in Za’atari camp amounts to 9,414 (over 12% of the population). With the rotation system in place, so far services in the camp are not affected.

In Azraq Camp, 71 COVID-19 cases have been detected which bring the total number of cases to 416, of which 394 have completed their quarantine at Dead Sea Isolation Area, the Public Area in the camp or at home in Azraq or were released from Al-Hamza Hospital. As of 04 November, Azraq counts 22 active positive cases.