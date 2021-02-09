Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Refugee Response Coordination, Coronavirus – Update January 2021

This update aims to provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through UNHCR’s Operational Portal at COVID-19 Response Page

I. General Update

In Za’atari Camp, the number of active Corona cases as of 31 January amounted to 62. In total, there have been 1,239 confirmed cases as of 31 January, of which 1,168 have recovered and were discharge. During the first half of the month (1-15 Jan), there was a total of 235 cases recorded, an increase compared to previous months, while in the second half of the month, only 82 cases were recorded. In total, Za’atari counted nine COVID related fatalities, of which 50% were recorded during the first half of January. A total of 17,711 PCR tests were performed.

In Azraq Camp, there are no active Corona cases as of 31 January. In total, there have been 595 confirmed cases of which 593 have completed their treatment or quarantine at the Dead Sea Isolation Area, Al-Hamza Hospital, Public Area or home-based Isolation. In total, Azraq counted 2 mortalities. During the reporting month, 5,599 PCR tests were conducted resulting in a total of 21,502 tests conducted by end January.

In Emirates Jordanian Camp (EJC), the number of active Corona cases as of 31 January amounts to 17. In total, there have been 339 confirmed cases, of which 318 completed their isolation or were discharged. Fatalities related to COVID-19 amounted to four by end January. A total of 4,221 PCR tests have been conducted, of which 450 were conducted during the month of January.

The Government generously has included refugees in its national vaccination campaign setting a positive standard globally. The first refugee was vaccinated on 14 January. As of end January, a total of 154 refugees had been vaccinated in Za’atari. In Azraq, by 31 January, 277 had registered on the MoH platform for the vaccine and 6 were vaccinated. In EJC 95 had registered for the vaccine and eight have taken the vaccine by end of January.

The minimum expenditure basket (MEB) for 2020 was finalized and is applied to Syrian refugee households living outside the Camps and in Urban areas, which is aligned with the poverty line. On average, costs for smaller families increased while costs for larger families decreased The WASH sector added hygiene items to the Survival MEB (SMEB), given the current health pandemic. The Livelihoods sector was added for the first time, which encompasses the cost of work, such as work permit fees, working tools and PPE. Food security experienced an average increase, especially in the last quarter of 2020. You can find the complete document here.