Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Protection Sector Quarterly Report (January 2018 - March 2018)

Achievements

Commencement of Rectification of Status Campaign (“amnesty”): The Government of Jordan announced the commencement of a rectification of status campaign to regularize the legal status of certain Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Two categories of Syrian refugees may benefit: those who left refugee camps before 1 July 2017 without a bail out or leave permit and did not return on time, and those who arrived to Jordan through the informal border crossings and had not registered with UNHCR. Within three weeks of commencing the campaign, nearly 30,000 Syrian refugees approached UNHCR to regularize their status, including thousands referred directly by legal services and documentation Protection partners.

Continuous advocacy efforts to address deportations resulted in significant decrease in confirmed forcible return rates.

Protection Sector continued strengthen linkages with other sectors through conducting a join coordination CP and SGBV meeting that aimed to strengthen the linkages between the two sub-sectors on standing cross cutting issues.

Implementing the workplan, CP SWG is planning to conduct join meeting with Livelihoods and Education Sectors

6,795 girls and boys received child protection specialized case management services achieving 36% of 2018 annual target

Notable increase in the Protection Sector received-funds levels (achieving 22%) in the first quarter compared with 2017 (12%) and 2016 (18%).

Protection Sector Gender Focal Point finalized the gender analysis report that assesses the gender dimensions of protection needs and challenges facing Syrian refugees in Jordan, and Protection Sector responses