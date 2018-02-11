Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Livelihoods Sector Quarterly Report (October 2017 – December 2017)

Key achievements

Cabinet approval of the 6th extension of the grace period for Syrian refugees’ work permits until June 30th 2018. A circular has been made by the Ministry of Labour regarding this approval.

UNHCR, ILO and World Bank have conducted the “Periodic analysis of Syrian workers in Jordan” survey, by interviewing 600 Syrians with and without work permits; highlighting that increased awareness of employer sponsorship is key to the formalization of Syrian workers in Jordan.

Following a presentation by/about the Cash unit at the Livelihoods Working Group, four NGOs have requested lists of refugees rotating off cash to link them with livelihoods projects. Requests are ongoing.

Two thematic sub-groups have been active; Cash for Work in which GIZ/ILO lead and the ILO led Employment group.

The USAID LENS supported a legal mechanism for home-based businesses that was launched by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Ministry of Municipal Affairs, the Greater Amman Municipality and other government entities. The legal mechanism will help businesses become part of the formal economy and legal framework.

An increase in the beneficiaries for the multi-sectoral graduation program as opposed to the previous quarters is due to that Livelihoods requires time for implementation.

A decrease in the financial gap during this reporting quarter, as both Refugee and Resilience components have received more funds.

Work permits:

A total of 46,717 (issued and renewed) during the period of January 1, 2017- Dec 31, 2017. This number is probably due to MoL announcing more flexible rules about work permits: Refugees can now replace their current work permit with another in other sectors if the current permit in the agricultural, supporting services or bakeries sectors is expired;