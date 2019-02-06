Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Livelihoods Sector Quarterly Report (July 2018 – September 2018)
Key achievements
During September; 2000 SMS text messages were sent to Syrian refugees in Ma’an and Amman, targeted by the Jordan Chamber of Industry and Jordan Education For Employment (JEFE), informing them about vacant livelihoods opportunities in their area of residence.
The first of a series of meetings aiming to create connections with private sector, was organized by UNHCR in collaboration with ILO, hosted at the Jordan Investors Association in Sahab Industrial Estate on August 30th 2018.
The technical challenge in work permit/exit system in Azraq, caused by internet connectivity issues at the exit gate has been resolved.
Work permit update:
A total of 33,842 (issued and renewed) during the period of January 1, 2018– June 30, 2018.
Breakdown by gender: 32,350 males and 1,492 for females.