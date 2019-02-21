Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Basic Needs Sector Quarterly Report (Oct 2018 – Dec 2018)

Key achievements

By the end of 2018, USD 83,218,389 were provided as multi-purpose cash assistance to around 333,678 vulnerable individuals who live outside of camps under refugee pillar

USD 31,341,600 were spent as Winterization support targeting 453,059 Syrians camps and host communities, Jordanians and ITS.

More than 81,000 cases who live outside of camps have been identified for Winterization Assistance. 92% of these have already been assisted with four months of heating costs.