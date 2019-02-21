Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Basic Needs Sector Quarterly Report (Oct 2018 – Dec 2018)
Key achievements
By the end of 2018, USD 83,218,389 were provided as multi-purpose cash assistance to around 333,678 vulnerable individuals who live outside of camps under refugee pillar
USD 31,341,600 were spent as Winterization support targeting 453,059 Syrians camps and host communities, Jordanians and ITS.
More than 81,000 cases who live outside of camps have been identified for Winterization Assistance. 92% of these have already been assisted with four months of heating costs.
Around 75% of the camp population received life saving basic needs support in camps that includes basic core relief items and replenishment/replacement kits.
Challenges faced during the reporting period
- Failure to meet sector’s fund requirements under the refugee pillar in 2018 is the main challenge with 30% gap of fund.
Gaps and key priorities foreseen in the next quarter
Gaps:
Due to limited funding, the basic needs sector covered only 40% of the planned target with cash based intervention.
25% of the camp population were not covered with the life saving Basic Needs support in camps that includes basic core relief items and replenishment replacement kits
Key Priorities :
- The Basic Needs sector will continue to advocate to secure the required budget needed to continue implementation of cash-based intervention activities in the urban context for next year.