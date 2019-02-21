21 Feb 2019

Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Basic Needs Sector Quarterly Report (Oct 2018 – Dec 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.9 MB)

Key achievements

  • By the end of 2018, USD 83,218,389 were provided as multi-purpose cash assistance to around 333,678 vulnerable individuals who live outside of camps under refugee pillar

  • USD 31,341,600 were spent as Winterization support targeting 453,059 Syrians camps and host communities, Jordanians and ITS.

  • More than 81,000 cases who live outside of camps have been identified for Winterization Assistance. 92% of these have already been assisted with four months of heating costs.

  • Around 75% of the camp population received life saving basic needs support in camps that includes basic core relief items and replenishment/replacement kits.

Challenges faced during the reporting period

  • Failure to meet sector’s fund requirements under the refugee pillar in 2018 is the main challenge with 30% gap of fund.

Gaps and key priorities foreseen in the next quarter

Gaps:

  • Due to limited funding, the basic needs sector covered only 40% of the planned target with cash based intervention.

  • 25% of the camp population were not covered with the life saving Basic Needs support in camps that includes basic core relief items and replenishment replacement kits

Key Priorities :

  • The Basic Needs sector will continue to advocate to secure the required budget needed to continue implementation of cash-based intervention activities in the urban context for next year.

