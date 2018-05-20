Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: Basic Needs Sector Quarterly Report (Jan 2018 - Mar 2018)

During the reporting period, funding for two projects was given for basic needs (see Progress Report above) under refugee component. A third project funded for basic needs is linked to seasonal assistance (winterization support) and is expected to start in October 2018.

The Basic Needs Working group focused on financial inclusion as an element of social protection within a basic needs approach. The BNWG started working with partners, including the Central Bank of Jordan, to include mobile wallets (under the Central Bank’s JoMoPay program) as new delivery modality for cash assistance. The JoMoPay task force was established under the BNWG, to share experiences and tools used by partners to pilot the use of mobile wallets. The Task Force has created strong coordination and communication among partners, and is used as a platform to build a standards for INGOs to utilize when considering the use of this technology. The BNWG expects positive impacts in areas of Gender, especially for vulnerable females, allowing privacy in relation to receipt of assistance and managing budget resources. In addition, mobile wallets provide real access for saving and financial management for family needs.