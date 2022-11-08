Integrating Cash Assistance into Gender-Based Violence Case Management to Support GBV Survivors and Individuals at Risk in Jordan - October 2022 [EN/AR/

Background

With support from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) and CARE are leading an initiative on behalf of the Global Protection Cluster (GPC) Task Team on Cash for Protection (TTC4P) to expand access among field-level practitioners to the requisite knowledge, skills, guidance, and tools to integrate cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and gender-based violence (GBV) programming in humanitarian settings. This and other case studies focusing on CVA for GBV outcomes in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) accompany training materials, workshops, webinars, and podcasts that document programmatic and operational learning. Together, these resources contribute to local, national, and global learning on integrating CVA within GBV programming, as well as improved practice by a range of humanitarian stakeholders, including humanitarian and development professionals, national government agencies, and international donors.

This case study covers a project that took place from January 2020 to December 2021 in Mafraq, Amman, and Zarqa and aimed to build livelihood resilience and prevent and respond to protection threats faced by crisis-affected women, girls, men, and boys.

Introduction .

The CARE Jordan 2021 Annual Needs Assessment found that the most substantial stressors affecting the safety and protection of refugees and host communities, including genderbased violence, were the lack of income opportunities (80.2%), COVID-19, and community conflict. GBV is prevalent across both communities and has social and economic drivers.

Gender norms and power dynamics at the household and societal levels create significant barriers to sustainable livelihoods for women. Yet displacement has triggered fundamental shifts in gender roles and responsibilities: Syrian women have taken on new roles and responsibilities due to the creation of new heads of households and the need to increase household income. The pandemic has seen women deprived of their income from work mostly in the informal sector, while men have faced further pressure as the traditional primary income-generators.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased tensions within households. Women and children were often locked inside with perpetrators of GBV, and access to GBV services was reduced. Data suggest that husbands’ physical aggressions against their wives is the most common form of physical violence and honor crimes continue to take place. Additionally, child, early, and forced marriage is still viewed and practiced by many as the best option for addressing household financial difficulties, with male household members often acting as decision-makers.

Stigma and fear of reprisals by perpetrators are key barriers to women and girls disclosing violence and seeking services to protect themselves from further violence.