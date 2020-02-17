Integrated Context Analysis - Technical Paper - Jordan

1. Introduction

This report provides the technical analysis of the Integrated Context Analysis (ICA) in Jordan and complements the ICA Programmatic Interpretation and Conclusions by providing an evidentiary basis for discussions on what broad programmatic strategies are appropriate for different parts of the countries. The ICA Programmatic Interpretation and Conclusions is/will be available as a separate document.

The Integrated Context Analysis (ICA) is an analytical process that contributes to the identification of broad national programmatic strategies, including resilience building, disaster risk reduction, and social protection for the most vulnerable and food insecure populations.

The ICA is based on principles of historical trend analyses across a number of technical and sectorial disciplines, the findings of which are overlaid to identify areas of overlap. Trend analyses provide an understanding of what has happened in the past and what may (or may not) be changing to act as a proxy for what may occur in the future, and where short, medium, and longer-term programming efforts may be required. It is based on two core factors: trends of food insecurity and main natural shocks (droughts and floods).

By overlaying these findings on each other, combinations of recurring food insecurity and shock risk can be identified, and in turn the combinations of broad programmatic strategies that may be required to address these in a more holistic manner, drawing on the comparative advantages and technical expertise of governments, partners, communities, and of affected populations themselves.

Beyond the core ICA factors above, additional layers related to subjects that are relevant to programme strategies (e.g. landslide risk, land degradation, nutrition) can be overlaid as lenses to support further strategic adjustments. The ICA can also be used to identify areas where further in-depth studies or food security monitoring and assessment systems are needed. When used as part of WFP's Three-Pronged Approach (3PA) the ICA can guide the identification of priority areas in which to conduct Seasonal Livelihood Programming (SLP) consultations to identify area-specific complementary and multi-sectorial programmes with governments and partners, which in turn set the foundations for targeted joint efforts with communities and partners to plan and implement programmes through Community-Based Participatory Planning (CBPP).

Partnerships

The following agencies, organisations and government bodies contributed to this report:

Department of Statistics (DoS); iMMAP;

Ministry of Agriculture (MoA);

Ministry of Water and Irrigation (MoWI);

National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM);

National Agriculture Research Center(NARC);

Royal Scientific Society (RSS);