Increasing access to quality education: Jordan

The United States and Jordan share a longstanding partnership in education, beginning with teacher and technical training in the 1950s, and expanding through today. Jordan has made great progress in increasing access to education, with nearly universal primary enrollment and gender parity in Jordanian schools.

Despite widespread access to education, challenges remain. Schools are overcrowded and in varying states of disrepair, teachers receive limited training and support, and learning outcomes remain low, with only a fifth of second and third graders reading at grade level. A growing population of Jordanians and the influx of refugees have placed additional pressure on Jordan’s public education system, and children and youth who fall out of the system lack opportunities to get back on track.

In 2018, the Ministry of Education launched its five-year Education Strategic Plan to ensure that all children and youth can gain the skills and knowledge to succeed in a 21st-century knowledge economy. USAID supports the Government of Jordan as it expands access to quality education for children and youth throughout Jordan and makes sure aspiring teachers have the skills to engage their students and prepare them for lifelong learning.