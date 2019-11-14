Incentive-Based Volunteering in Zaatari Camp - Basic Needs and Livelihoods Working Group, October 2019

As a result of the lack of livelihoods opportunities in Zaatari camp, UNHCR and partners have focused their efforts on providing a significant number of services through IncentiveBased Volunteering (IBV); an initiative in which refugees are remunerated for supporting partner programming in the camp. IBV activities are coordinated by the Basic Needs and Livelihoods Working Group (BNLWG) and partner members, who during 2015 developed IBV guidelines that aim to promote equal IBV opportunities to all refugees in the camp, and improve information management about the active IBVs by harmonizing the IBV approach of humanitarian actors. To facilitate the continuous development of the IBV guidelines and increase the transparency of IBV activities in the camp, the BNLWG has developed an IBV factsheet. This factsheet is based on the information that humanitarian actors in the camp provide to the BNLWG about their IBV activities at the end of each month.