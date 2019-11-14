14 Nov 2019

Incentive-Based Volunteering in Zaatari Camp - Basic Needs and Livelihoods Working Group, October 2019

Infographic
from ACTED, War Child International, United Nations Population Fund, International Relief and Development, Norwegian Refugee Council, World Food Programme, Mercy Corps, UN Children's Fund, Oxfam, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, Relief International, Save the Children, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, World Vision, UN Women
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (448.17 KB)

As a result of the lack of livelihoods opportunities in Zaatari camp, UNHCR and partners have focused their efforts on providing a significant number of services through IncentiveBased Volunteering (IBV); an initiative in which refugees are remunerated for supporting partner programming in the camp. IBV activities are coordinated by the Basic Needs and Livelihoods Working Group (BNLWG) and partner members, who during 2015 developed IBV guidelines that aim to promote equal IBV opportunities to all refugees in the camp, and improve information management about the active IBVs by harmonizing the IBV approach of humanitarian actors. To facilitate the continuous development of the IBV guidelines and increase the transparency of IBV activities in the camp, the BNLWG has developed an IBV factsheet. This factsheet is based on the information that humanitarian actors in the camp provide to the BNLWG about their IBV activities at the end of each month.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.