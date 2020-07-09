Improving essential public service delivery: Jordan

For almost seven decades, USAID has helped build Jordan’s health, education, and water systems. The country has made important progress in expanding access to clean water and education and has emerged as a regional leader in healthcare. Still, sustainable improvements in the standard of living for people in Jordan depend on the Government of Jordan’s ability to continue to strengthen the delivery and quality of these essential services.

With population growth, a large youth bulge, and a significant number of refugees, Jordan’s public services face increasing pressure. Schools are overcrowded, with a corresponding decrease in learning outcomes. Health services are facing growing numbers of patients in the midst of declining health budgets, overburdened health infrastructure, and difficulties retaining a skilled health care workforce. And Jordan’s limited water resources are becoming increasingly scarce while demand continues to grow.

These services are critical to the country’s continued growth and self-reliance. USAID works with the Government of Jordan to strengthen the delivery and quality of health, education, and water services throughout the Kingdom in order to ensure the country’s economic stability and security.

AREAS OF FOCUS

GOOD HEALTH FOR ALL

Hospitals in Jordan are overcrowded, the country struggles to retain and manage a skilled health care workforce, and limited finances make it difficult to realize universal health coverage and ensure quality of care. USAID partners with the Ministry of Health to expand and equip major health facilities, strengthen healthcare management, increase the efficiency of public health spending, train healthcare professionals, and expand the country’s national immunization program. USAID also works with Jordanian institutions to promote healthy behaviors and improve identification and prevention of health issues to foster healthy, resilient communities that can form the bedrock of educational achievement and economic stability.

ACCESS TO QUALITY EDUCATION

While Jordan has made progress in increasing access to quality education, it remains uneven, and overburdened school systems leave many children underprepared to participate in an increasingly competitive knowledgebased economy. USAID and the Ministry of Education work together to expand and rehabilitate schools, prepare and support teachers and staff to foster supportive learning environments, and provide educational opportunities for out-of-school children and youth. This ensures that children and youth throughout Jordan can get the knowledge and skills they need to build brighter futures for themselves and their communities.

SUSTAINABLE WATER MANAGEMENT

Jordan is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world, and half of the country’s water supply is lost due to leaks, illegal connections, and other causes. USAID partners with the Government of Jordan and the private sector to address Jordan’s water management challenges by developing Jordan’s water and wastewater infrastructure, implementing policy reform and strengthening governing institutions, and increasing water conservation (especially in the agriculture sector, which consumes half of Jordan’s overall water supply).

NOTEWORTHY ACHIEVEMENTS