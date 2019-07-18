Improving emergency healthcare services in Jordan

In partnership with the European Union (EU) and the Jordanian Ministry of Health, UNOPS will improve three public health facilities to better serve communities impacted by the Syrian crisis.

With over 663,000 registered Syrian refugees in Jordan, demand on the country's already overextended social services has increased, significantly affecting livelihoods and access to quality public services in host communities.

As part of the EU’s Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis, this €10 million project will improve Jamil Tutunji Hospital in the Sahab district of Amman, Ramtha Hospital in Irbid, and Ruweished Hospital in Mafraq.

"The EU will continue to assist the Ministry of Health in improving the health services provided to local communities and Syrian refugees by meeting their health needs, promoting resilience, and strengthening the national health system and services," said the EU Ambassador to Jordan, H.E Andrea Matteo Fontana at an official launch held 17 July.

UNOPS will design and construct new emergency facilities at all three health facilities, and rehabilitate two existing emergency departments, in order to enable Jordan's health sector to meet the increased demand. UNOPS will also deliver all necessary medical equipment and provide three fully-equipped ambulances. The facilities will be fitted with solar energy, wastewater treatment systems, external solar lights, and solar water heaters, to enhance sustainability as well as safety.

UNOPS is pleased to cooperate with the EU and Jordan in two of our areas of expertise: infrastructure and procurement. The project will substantially improve the quality of health services provided to those in need.

“UNOPS remains committed to continuing to support Jordan in its efforts to both deliver assistance to those most vulnerable and to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," Ms. Kaloti added. Bana Kaloti - Director, Middle East Region

Currently, around 22 per cent of Jordan’s population face challenges accessing services while only 40 per cent of refugees living outside camps have access to healthcare services, leaving over 300,000 people without regular access to health services.

“It is unquestionable that the support offered by the European Union over the past years is a backing for Jordanian efforts to face health sector challenges imposed by the effects of the Syrian crisis,” said H.E. Dr. Saad Jaber, Jordan's Minister of Health.