Importance of care and protection for the Older People in Jordan

General Background

Older people are important members of any society and therefore have the right to live in dignity in later life. Moreover, older people possess the skills, knowledge and experience to continue to contribute effectively to society, given the fact that the predicted increase in the number of older people in the coming decades is considered a valuable resource for all societies.

Positive aging is a term used to describe the process of maintaining a positive attitude in older age. It includes psychological and health aspects, continuing to participate in society, and ensuring a safe source of income.

According to the standards of the United Nations and the World Health Organization, an older person is universally defined as someone who has reached the age of 60. In some developed world countries, old age starts at the chronological age of 65. In Jordan, the definition of the United Nations is considered appropriate and is consistent with local legislation, national strategies and implementation plans.

The number of older men and women (60+ years) in Jordan is 405101, of whom 201172 are women, or 49.6%. Older Jordanians constitute 6.1% of the total Jordanian population2 , noting that there are currently more than 700 million people over the age of 60, and by 2050, the number will grow to become 2 billion, meaning that more than 20 percent of the world's population will be aged 60 years old or more. The increase in the number of older people will be the largest and fastest growing in the developing world, which requires an appropriate response to this number in order to meet older people’s needs and respond to the challenges they face, as the number of people aged 60 or more will exceed that of the children by 2050 .

By referring to the outcomes of the focus group sessions and advocacy exercises carried out by HelpAge International in Zarqa and Amman for a group of older men and women, we find that they have highlighted the many needs of older people in Jordan, and the importance of developing and creating day centers in older people’s gathering places, and developing their approaches and supporting them in specific activities and awareness workshops based on their real needs, as well as the importance of supporting older people who are retired and want to work and be productive in creating appropriate opportunities to ensure that this stage of their life is a productive one, thus helping to reduce risks of psychological and socioeconomic issues for them and their families. These recommendations are supported by the sessions implemented by the National Council for Family Affairs (NCFA), which recommend increasing the number of activities organized by day centers for older people in all governorates across the Kingdom, and activating their role in care and empowerment and providing a safe and productive space for older people, which includes increasing their participation in the society.

The importance of preparing this policy brief comes with the endeavors of the Jordanian Ministry of Health to achieve a universal health coverage through joint efforts with the World Health Organization, in order to affirm the right of older people to guarantee health care and promote their efficiency and productivity at this stage of their life, whether through taking preventive measures from an early age or in terms of care, health services, psychosocial support, and retirement and housing services provision for older people.