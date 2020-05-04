Impact of COVID-19 on workers in Jordan a rapid assessment

Introduction

The International Labour Organization’s Regional Office for Arab States (ROAS) and Fafo Institute for Labour and Social Research (Oslo, Norway) recently conducted a rapid assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable groups in the Jordanian labour market, including Syrian refugees and workers in informal employment.

The objective of the assessment was to explore some of the immediate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the employment situation of workers in Jordan, and provide a baseline for assessing the longer-term impacts on these workers through follow-up surveys in the coming months.

The study population consists of Syrians and Jordanians who have received support or participated in programme and project schemes implemented by the ILO in Jordan.