Impact of COVID-19 on most vulnerable Households in Jordan - May 2020

Key Findings

While Jordan curbs the spread of COVID-19 and trust in Government response measures is high, the impact of the crisis on households across Jordan has been significant.

This report is part of a series of rapid assessments to explore the impact of COVID-19 and government response measures on households and businesses in Jordan. This report focuses on the impact on some of the most vulnerable households that are benefitting from support of Tkiyet Um Ali.

1 The assessment is based on a telephone survey of 1,648 households across all governorates. It took place during the lockdown period (24 April to 4 May 2020) and highlights the significant impact the measures had on the livelihoods of many. As lockdown measures are gradually easing and the economy is opening up, some of the challenges will ease yet many respondents expressed concern that the COVID-19 crisis will have a longterm impact on their livelihoods.

Below the key findings:

A large majority (68%) of respondents indicated to have lost their livelihoods during the lockdown, with a further 7.5% working for a reduced salary and another 4.8% on unpaid leave. Just 16.5% of people reported that they were working as before.

28.3% of respondents reported that their income was “much lower” and another 31.6% say it was “slightly lower”. For some income has been supplemented by government assistance, charity or development partner support but 60.3% of respondents reported to have had no additional source of income.

A large majority (85.6%) agreed that they were having difficulties to meet basic needs such as rent, food, heating and medicine. This seems also the case for households whose income had not been affected highlighting challenges of access during the lockdown. There is geographic variation: in Jerash 94% were struggling to meet basic needs whereas in Mafraq, Tafileh and Ma’an 72%, 73% and 74% reported to face challenges in meeting basic needs.

Almost two-thirds of respondents (63.8%) reported to have less than one week worth of financial resources to draw on. Another quarter (26.4%) indicated that they would be able to cope only 1 to 2 weeks with current resources should the lockdown continue.

Part of the financial difficulties seem to have been caused by a rise of food prices, with more than half (52.7%) feeling that the price of food had risen “notably”, and another quarter reporting they have risen “to some extent”. Access to both water and basic healthcare was also proving challenging, with some significant regional variation: in general, the Southern governorates were finding it easier to access healthcare than those in the North.

Respondents are turning to a variety of sources for help. Only 17% of respondents indicated to have access to Social Security (this varies widely across the governorates from a low of 4% in Jerash to 40% in Ma’an) but there are other forms of support such as the National Aid Fund and the Zakat fund (almost a third of respondents indicated to have benefited this way). Other sources of help included charities, NGOs, retirement funds, a second job, UN agencies, families, and health benefits.

Three quarters of the sample believe that there will be a long-term negative impact on their livelihoods with 57.9% agreeing strongly and 17.1% somewhat agreeing. These longer-term effects need to be addressed to ease the anxiety in the country. These results were relatively consistent across the country.