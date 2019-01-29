ILO Response to the Syrian Refugee Crisis in Jordan : Programme of Support to the Jordan compact, Progress Report 2018 - A Year in Review
Executive Summary
In 2018, the Programme of Support (POS) to the Jordan Compact reached 59,463 direct beneficiaries and an estimated 237,852 indirect beneficiaries.
This represents an increase of nearly 54% from 2017. More importantly, this figure represents a growing number of world of work actors that are in a better position to access and support decent work in Jordan and uphold the collective responsibility of social justice for all. Progress toward this objective was achieved through:
FORMALIZATION: 31,184 work permits issued to Syrian workers in the agriculture and construction sectors;
SKILLS DEVELOPMENT: 5,763 Jordanians and Syrian refugees benefitted from skills development interventions;
CAREER COUNSELING: 18,967 Jordanian and Syrian refugee job seekers registered at Employment Service Centre (ESCs);
JOB MATCHING: 11,076 Jordanian and Syrian refugee job seekers referred to job opportunities and 6,113 successfully employed;
EMPLOYMENT INTENSIVE INVESTMENTS (EIIP): 3,117 Jordanian and Syrian refugee workers employed in Employment Intensive Infrastructure Projects, resulting in 154,232 working days.
SME DEVELOPMENT AND JOINT BUSINESS VENTURES: 20 Jordanian and Syrian refugee beneficiaries supported to launch Joint Business Ventures in the construction sector.
PRIVATE SECTOR SUPPORT: 5 companies started exporting to the EU market which benefited from access to qualified workers, legal advices, enhance knowledge through JCI/CBI export coaching and e-learning on the Relaxed Rules of Origin Agreement.
These figures were achieved amidst numerous legislative and policy changes, which necessitated increased agility, national ownership and strategic collaborations both within and outside the ILO. Key themes across 2018 POS projects reflected:
Technology as an enabler- In 2018, the POS integrated tech solutions to enhance male and female beneficiaries’ access to reliable information and services, while streamlining programme efficiency. A webbased, job-matching platform was developed to harmonise and expand the reach of employment services. A labour law mobile application5 put user-friendly and accurate information about labour rights in the hands of employers and workers. A transparency portal was launched in the garment sector to enhance buyers’ and exporters’ connectivity and reinforce accountability, 6 while e-learning provided flexibility for employers to learn about trade opportunities under the 2016 EU Relaxed Rules of Origin. GPS coordinates were systematically used in EIIP to share project sites across implementing agencies and the use of the common cash facility enhanced worker’s access to electronic payments.
An increasingly agile system of support–The POS adopted a more agile system of operation in 2018, including through strengthened partnerships at the national and municipal levels to influence policy dialogue with evidence-based recommendations and broader networks of key stakeholders to help quickly operationalising responses on the ground. A network of support offices were quickly mobilised under the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) to help issue work permits after changes in regulations, while ILO field support came together to quickly operationalise rapid assessments on decent work to feeding into recommendations at the national level. Inside the ILO, this agility was supported through enhanced collaboration and new ways of working between administrative and financial staff, project staff, regional specialist and technical experts.
National stakeholdersin positions of ownership and responsibility- 2018 saw POS national partners positioned, not only as recipients, but increasingly as owners responsible for project outputs. POS projects built on 2015-17 capacity buildings, trainings and technical support by delegating responsibility. Since its inception, the ILO EIIP approach has treated the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, Ministry of Agriculture and Municipalities as implementing partners, responsible for the delivery of quality infrastructure outputs. The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) was responsible for the production of an industry mapping and skills gap analysis, while the National Employment and Training Centre (NET), the Jordan Construction Contractors Association (JCCA) and Vocational Training Centre (VTC) took ownership of skills development methodologies to train workers in their own facilities. Labour inspectors carried out more comprehensive inspection work under Better Work Jordan, moving closer to doing so independently.
Synergies between projects to scale-up, modify and apply good practices in new sectors and occupations – Collaboration across POS projects helped solidify ILO methodologies and approaches that enable compliance with and access to decent work in Jordan. Better Work Jordan methodology was expanded beyond the garment sector and inspired the development of compliance models in both the construction and agriculture sectors (2018-2021 programming). Expertise under ILO EIIP programming supported new project staff to adopt good practices, including beneficiary selection, sharing GPS project locations and the use of electronic payments. Standard Operating Procedures for EIIP were designed and adopted by all agencies implementing these activities in Jordan. Recognition of Prior Learning methodologies were finalized, building on the experience of the certification of thousands of workers in construction and manufacturing, allowing the ILO to expand in new sectors and occupations. 1,588 beneficiaries of EIIP programmes were referred to Employment Service Centres to help support transition to longer-term employment opportunities.