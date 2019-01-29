ILO Response to the Syrian Refugee Crisis in Jordan : Programme of Support to the Jordan compact, Progress Report 2018 - A Year in Review

Executive Summary

In 2018, the Programme of Support (POS) to the Jordan Compact reached 59,463 direct beneficiaries and an estimated 237,852 indirect beneficiaries.

This represents an increase of nearly 54% from 2017. More importantly, this figure represents a growing number of world of work actors that are in a better position to access and support decent work in Jordan and uphold the collective responsibility of social justice for all. Progress toward this objective was achieved through:

 FORMALIZATION: 31,184 work permits issued to Syrian workers in the agriculture and construction sectors;

 SKILLS DEVELOPMENT: 5,763 Jordanians and Syrian refugees benefitted from skills development interventions;

 CAREER COUNSELING: 18,967 Jordanian and Syrian refugee job seekers registered at Employment Service Centre (ESCs);

 JOB MATCHING: 11,076 Jordanian and Syrian refugee job seekers referred to job opportunities and 6,113 successfully employed;

 EMPLOYMENT INTENSIVE INVESTMENTS (EIIP): 3,117 Jordanian and Syrian refugee workers employed in Employment Intensive Infrastructure Projects, resulting in 154,232 working days.

 SME DEVELOPMENT AND JOINT BUSINESS VENTURES: 20 Jordanian and Syrian refugee beneficiaries supported to launch Joint Business Ventures in the construction sector.

 PRIVATE SECTOR SUPPORT: 5 companies started exporting to the EU market which benefited from access to qualified workers, legal advices, enhance knowledge through JCI/CBI export coaching and e-learning on the Relaxed Rules of Origin Agreement.

These figures were achieved amidst numerous legislative and policy changes, which necessitated increased agility, national ownership and strategic collaborations both within and outside the ILO. Key themes across 2018 POS projects reflected: