Humanity & Inclusion (HI) - Jordan: Urgent gaps in protection and health services for persons with disabilities

Summary

Humanity & Inclusion (HI) has been implementing since April 2018 a major protection and health program for persons with disabilities in Amman governorate, funded by the UK’s Foreign, Development, and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) within their protection business case for Jordan. The two related FCDO grants are ending on March 31st, 2021.

This situation is bringing to a sudden halt a wide portfolio of services for refugees and Jordanians with disabilities. In the current economic situation, the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) will be unable to assume responsibility for these services at short notice. Up to a hundred trained staff and volunteers, under HI management and in partner structures, will likely stop working with a major loss in specialised human resources for the protection and health sectors.

Therefore HI is requesting the urgent support of the donor community to mobilise fresh funding, ensure coverage at least of the most critical services, and avoid a full, abrupt shutdown of this program. HI is interested both in short-term, emergency funding to cover the immediate gaps for some months, and in longer-term, regular funding to ensure the continuity of these services and enable a gradual, progressive transfer to the MoH and the MOSD in the coming years.