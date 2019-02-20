20 Feb 2019

How to ensure the inclusion of women, youth and refugees? - Jordan INGO forum briefing

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Jordan INGO Forum
Published on 20 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.09 MB)

The 2019 London Initiative will take place in London on February 28, 2019. It will demonstrate the ‘scale of ambition of Jordan’s economic transformation’ and aims to generate committed international donor and the private sector to ‘place Jordan’s economy on a sustainable growth trajectory’. For civil society in Jordan, it is essential that the London Initiative connects the growth agenda with international sustainable development goals (SDG), especially the “leaving no one behind” SDG. Strengthening Jordan’s economy, ensuring jobs and growth for everyone, including women, youth and refugees, is vital to securing long-term stability and prosperity. While the London Initiative understandably targets high potential growth sectors and aims at easing access to high-skilled labour, it should nonetheless aim at realizing a tangible impact on the lives of vulnerable Jordanian and refugees altogether. Without dedicated efforts towards inclusion, those that have traditionally missed out on growth will continue to be left out by renewed foreign direct investment flows.

Snapshot: challenges

Despite important improvements in educational attainment, women’s labour force participation in Jordan has been consistently low, with 13.9 percent compared to 63.6 percent for men according to the World Bank, and an even lower participation rate for female Syrian refugees(7 percent female, 51 percent male refugees)

This statistic reflects the traditional gender bias associating childcare and household responsibilities to women alone, regardless of their education, skill or ambition. When women do overcome these considerations, they face equally challenging barriers, including the lack of transportation to access training and work, low wages, poor working conditions, harassment, and a mismatch between the skills they have acquired in training and education and those required in the workplace. Young people are also disproportionately affected by unemployment, and similarly, an increased level of educational attainment does not translate into higher employment opportunities, including for high-skilled youth. The mismatch between education (including university and vocational training) and the skills required by the labour market is one of the main drivers of high unemployment. The insufficient availability of decent jobs fails to absorb new market labour entrants and contributes to brain drain, or to the informal economy.

The Jordan Compact attempts to provide protection to Syrians through work permits but the scheme is not equipped to tackle the structural informality of the market. The vast majority of Syrians remains in a highly vulnerable situation, subject to exploitation both in the formal and informal economy, which affects the wages and work conditions of not only Syrians but also Jordanian and migrant workers. Restrictions in professions and occupations, as well as mandatory sector-quotas for the non-Jordanians result in a lack of formalization and legal protection of Syrian refugee workers.

