Helpline Dashboard UNHCR Jordan - September 2018

UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world, answering nearly 150,000 calls per month. Since its inception in 2008, staff on the helpline have responded to over 1.7 million calls. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for more complex and emergency calls.

During the month of August and the first three weeks of September, the Helpline tested the use of extended hours to see if it might better serve refugees. Following feedback from refugees and uptake for the extended hours, the uptake during this additional three-hour period (4-7PM) was limited. Thus, the Helpline will revert back to normal working hours of 8-4PM, with the 24/7 IVR system and 24/7 emergency hotline.