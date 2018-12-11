11 Dec 2018

Helpline Dashboard UNHCR Jordan - November 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (843.71 KB)

UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world, answering over 150,000 calls per month. Since its inception in 2008, staff on the helpline have responded to over 2 million calls. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for more complex and emergency calls.

During the month of November, the Helpline team provided support to various units to meet the requests of Persons of Concern: winter cash assistance (winterization), a newly-introduced registration service (allowing Persons of Concern to receive renewal appointments by calling the Helpline without the need to approach UNHCR offices or helpdesks – on average, 400 appointments are being schedule on a daily basis), focus group discussions (FGDs) for post-distribution monitoring, appeals counselling and outbound phone calls to collect information, and outbound calls for the Education unit regarding mobile wallets. The first two additional and critical services have increased the call volume tremendously to quadruple the number of calls handled by UNHCR Jordan’s Helpline.

