Helpline Dashboard UNHCR Jordan - May 2018

UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world, answering nearly 150,000 calls per month. Since its inception in 2008, staff on the helpline have responded to over 1.7 million calls. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for more complex and emergency calls.

The decrease in number of calls for the month of May is related to the shorter working hours of UNHCR during the month of Ramadan (9AM to 3PM). In order to answer the largest number of calls and to accommodate shorter working hours, the IVR system was utilized 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during this month. Overall, the Helpline saw a decrease of 5,759 calls (or 4%) in May compared to the previous month.