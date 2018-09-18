Helpline Dashboard UNHCR Jordan - August 2018

UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world, answering nearly 150,000 calls per month. Since its inception in 2008, staff on the helpline have responded to over 1.7 million calls. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for more complex and emergency calls.

During the month of August, the UNHCR Helpline service’s operating hours were modified to cover the period from 8AM to 7PM, over two continuous shifts. Overall, the Helpline saw a decrease of 4,850 calls (or 3%) in August compared to the previous month of July