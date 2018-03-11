Health access and utilization survey: Access to Health Services in Jordan among Syrian Refugees - Follow up Survey, December 2017

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Background and Objective

The increase in the number of refugees from the Syrian Arab Republic (Syria) across the region in 2017 continued and the need remains for a large-scale response to address the needs of refugees already present in the host community. As of end of 2017, 655,624 Syrian refugees were registered with UNHCR, including refugees hosted in Za’atari, Azraq camps, Emirati Jordanian (EJC) camp and King Abdullah Park.

Additionally, the continuous violence and insecurity in Iraq, after the 2003 military intervention, led to the displacement of Iraqis to the neighboring countries. The Jordanian government estimates that there are some 450,000 to 500,000 Iraqis hosted in Jordan. At the end of December 2017 65,922 Iraqis are registered with UNHCR in Jordan. Due to the escalating violence in Iraq, it is expected to see an increase the number of Iraqis seeking asylum.

Apart from the Iraqi refugees, UNHCR also assists refugees of other nationalities including Sudanese, Somalis, Yemenis and others and had registered 15,897 non-Iraqi non-Syrian refugees by the end of December 2017.

1.2 Overview of Health Services Available to UNHCR PoCs in Jordan In 2017

UNHCR continue supporting the provision of health service to all camp resident and vulnerable Syrian in urban setting through implementing partners and affiliated hospitals.

While UNHCR maintain essential health services for vulnerable Syrian refugees, it will continue work to encourage Syrian refugees increasingly utilize the governmental health services at the Primary and Secondary Health Care levels.1.3 Research context The Government of Jordan had allowed Syrians registered with UNHCR to access health care services free of charge in Ministry of Health (MOH) primary healthcare centers (PHCs) and hospitals, as of March 5, 2012. However in November 2014 this policy was withdrawn and Syrian refugees are now required to pay the non-insured Jordanian rate when they use all types of health services provided by the Ministry of Health. This is a subsidized rate that is used for Jordanians who don’t have government health insurance and is about 35 – 60 % of what nonJordanians (foreigners) are paying. Though the non-insured Jordanian rate is normally affordable for non-vulnerable individuals this is expected to cause considerable hardship for many refugees.

There were important exceptions made to this as all expanded program on immunization (EPI) vaccinations are provided free of charge to children and pregnant women. Furthermore, treatment for communicable diseases such as Leishmaniosis, TB and HIV are also provided free of charge to Syrians.

In December 2012, the government of Jordan introduced a “service card” or so-called “security card”; that is issued to all Syrians residing in Jordan and upon the registration with the police.

This administrative procedure has been implemented effectively but imposes some challenges on health services accessibility for refugees. Refugees can only access the public health center that falls under the area of registration of the security card and if the refugee relocates, he finds difficulties accessing health services.