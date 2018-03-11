Health access and utilization survey: Access to Health Services in Jordan among refugees from other nationalities - Follow up Survey, December 2017

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Background & Objective

The increase in the number of refugees from the Syrian Arab Republic (Syria) across the region in 2017 continued and the need remains for a large-scale response to address the needs of refugees already present in the host community. As of end of 2017, 655,624 Syrian refugees were registered with UNHCR, including refugees hosted in Za’atari, Azraq camps, Emirati Jordanian (EJC) camp and King Abdullah Park.

Additionally, the continuous violence and insecurity in Iraq, after the 2003 military intervention, led to the displacement of Iraqis to the neighboring countries. The Jordanian government estimates that there are some 450,000 to 500,000 Iraqis hosted in Jordan. At the end of December 2017 65,922 Iraqis are registered with UNHCR in Jordan. Due to the escalating violence in Iraq, it is expected to see an increase the number of Iraqis seeking asylum.

Apart from the Iraqi refugees, UNHCR also assists refugees of other nationalities including Sudanese, Somalis, Yemenis and others and had registered 15,897 non-Iraqi non-Syrian refugees by the end of December 2017.

1.2 Overview of Health Services Available to UNHCR PoCs in Jordan

In 2017 UNHCR continue supporting the provision of health service to all registered non-Syrian/ non-Iraqi refugees through implementing partners and affiliated hospitals network. While UNHCR maintain essential health services for refugees it will continue encouraging them increasingly utilize the governmental health services.1.3 Research context All refugees from other nationalities including Yemeni, Sudanese, Somalis and others have to pay the foreigners rate when accessing any level of health care at Ministry of Health facilities.

This rate considered very high and not affordable for most of the refugees.

1.4 Research design & methodology

1.4.1 Methodology

Quantitative Interviews were carried out among target respondents through telephonic Interviews.

Representativeness was ensured throughout the interviewing process beginning with the starting points which were chosen randomly from the provided database by UNHCR, in case more than one respondent was eligible for answering any part of the questionnaire, the classification grid/random function concept was applied to select who will continue answering the interview.

1.4.2 Target respondents

Other nationalities refugees who live in non-camp settings.

The study will be carried out with one adult household member (18 years or more)

1.4.3 Data analysis

Data was collected using CATI (Computer Aided Telephonic Interviews) through QPSMR Software. This approach was selected to eliminate errors while completing the questionnaire and allow exporting of the data immediately for further analysis, thus cutting down on time required for data editing, punching and cleaning. Data analysis and significance testing (t-test with 2 tails) was conducted through Quantum IBM software, a highly sophisticated and very flexible computer language designed to simplify the process of obtaining useful information from a set of questionnaires. Quantum is also used for checking, validating, editing and correcting data.