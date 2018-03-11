Health access and utilization survey: Access to Health Services in Jordan among Iraqi Refugees - Follow up survey, December 2017

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Background & Objective

The increase in the number of refugees from the Syrian Arab Republic (Syria) across the region in 2017 continued and the need remains for a large-scale response to address the needs of refugees already present in the host community. As of end of 2017, 655,624 Syrian refugees were registered with UNHCR, including refugees hosted in Za’atari, Azraq camps, Emirati Jordanian (EJC) camp and King Abdullah Park.

Additionally, the continuous violence and insecurity in Iraq, after the 2003 military intervention, led to the displacement of Iraqis to the neighboring countries. The Jordanian government estimates that there are some 450,000 to 500,000 Iraqis hosted in Jordan. At the end of December 2017 65,922 Iraqis are registered with UNHCR in Jordan. Due to the escalating violence in Iraq, it is expected to see an increase the number of Iraqis seeking asylum.

Apart from the Iraqi refugees, UNHCR also assists refugees of other nationalities including Sudanese, Somalis, Yemenis and others and had registered 15,897 non-Iraqi non-Syrian refugees by the end of December 2017.

1.2 Overview of Health Services Available to UNHCR PoCs in Jordan

In 2017 UNHCR continue supporting the provision of health service to all registered Iraqi refugees through implementing partners and affiliated hospitals network. While UNHCR maintain essential health services for Iraqis it encourage them to increasingly utilize the governmental health services especially at the Primary Health Care level.

1.3 Research context

In relation to Iraqis UNHCR reached an agreement with the Ministry of Planning and International Co-operation (MOPIC) to provide PHC services including all services provided to Jordanians in the comprehensive health care centers to all Iraqis regardless of their UNHCR registration. The user has to pay for utilizing these services at the same rates as those paid by uninsured Jordanians who do not participate in the national health insurance scheme (i.e. noninsured Jordanian rates).

Services provided include outpatient consultations by a PHC general practitioner/family doctor or a specialist for management of acute and chronic illnesses and free of charge basic preventative services such as vaccinations. For antenatal care and family planning the consultation is free but medications and investigations are charged.

Note that for Iraqis, only services at PHCs are available at a non-insured Jordanian rate, while in governmental hospitals they will have to pay the foreigners rate.